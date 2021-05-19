Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian Tank Destroyer Driver

    ROMANIA

    05.19.2021

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    CINCU, Romania -- Caporale Morena Cavallo, assigned to the Italian 1st Regiment Bersaglieri tank platoon, drives a Centauro B1 tank destroyer, during NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Caporale Cavallo and her platoon recently arrived in Romania in support of the multinational exercise.

    Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.

    NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

