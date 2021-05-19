Italian Tank Destroyer Driver

CINCU, Romania -- Caporale Morena Cavallo, assigned to the Italian 1st Regiment Bersaglieri tank platoon, drives a Centauro B1 tank destroyer, during NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Caporale Cavallo and her platoon recently arrived in Romania in support of the multinational exercise.



Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.



NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

