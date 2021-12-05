Chief Electrician's Mate Harley Gaddy poses for a portrait photo at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6652387
|VIRIN:
|210512-N-BM202-1033
|Resolution:
|6431x5145
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EMC Harley Gaddy portrait, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
