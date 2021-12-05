Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EMC Harley Gaddy portrait

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Chief Electrician's Mate Harley Gaddy poses for a portrait photo at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 16:56
    Photo ID: 6652387
    VIRIN: 210512-N-BM202-1033
    Resolution: 6431x5145
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EMC Harley Gaddy portrait, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

