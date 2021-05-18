Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, DoD Partners conduct search and rescue exercise off N.C. coast

    CAPE HATTERAS, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder (WPC 1127) patrols the water surrounding the joint-service search and rescue exercise, May 18, 2021, near Cape Hatteras, NC. The Richard Snyder participated in a joint-service search and rescue exercise with the Navy, the Marines and the Air Force in order to test communication capabilities in the event of a joint-service response. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 12:47
    Photo ID: 6651814
    VIRIN: 210518-G-HH025-1120
    Resolution: 3024x2012
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: CAPE HATTERAS, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, DoD Partners conduct search and rescue exercise off N.C. coast, by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #RichardSnyder #USMC #USN #USAF #USCG #SAREX #MAG14 #FRC

