Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder (WPC 1127) patrols the water surrounding the joint-service search and rescue exercise, May 18, 2021, near Cape Hatteras, NC. The Richard Snyder participated in a joint-service search and rescue exercise with the Navy, the Marines and the Air Force in order to test communication capabilities in the event of a joint-service response. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 12:47
|Photo ID:
|6651814
|VIRIN:
|210518-G-HH025-1120
|Resolution:
|3024x2012
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|CAPE HATTERAS, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, DoD Partners conduct search and rescue exercise off N.C. coast, by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT