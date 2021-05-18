Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard urges cold water safety following May fatalities 

    Coast Guard urges cold water safety following May fatalities 

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Captain Richard Schultz, Chief of Prevention for the First Coast Guard District, warns of cold water hazards following five fatalities across the First Coast Guard District within the month of May. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

