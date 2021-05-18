Captain Richard Schultz, Chief of Prevention for the First Coast Guard District, warns of cold water hazards following five fatalities across the First Coast Guard District within the month of May. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 11:32
|Photo ID:
|6651671
|VIRIN:
|210518-G-CA140-336
|Resolution:
|1446x808
|Size:
|200.28 KB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard urges cold water safety following May fatalities , by PO1 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
