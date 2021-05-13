Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377 ABW commander receives certificate from Navajo Nation for COVID-19 support

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by James Fisher 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Councilman Mark Freeland, 24th Navajo National Council (left), presents a certificate of recognition May 13, 2021, to Col. David Miller, 377th Air Base Wing commander, for Team Kirtland’s assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The presentation took place at the 5/6 Council meeting at Kirtland AFB. The 5/6 Council, along with the Kirtland Spouses Club, Team Kirtland Wingman Christine Glidden, and other community organizations, orchestrated donations of food, water and supplies in 2020, when the Navajo Nation was besieged by COVID-19. Freeland serves eight chapters on the nation: Becenti, Lake Valley, Nahodishgish, Standing Rock, Whiterock, Huerfano, Nageezi and Crownpoint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Fisher).

