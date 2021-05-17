21st SFS wins USSF Best Large Unit Award

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Members of the 21st Security Forces Squadron receive the 2021 U.S. Space Force Best Large Unit Award at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 17, 2021. From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Theodore Breuker, Space Operations Command Security Forces division chief; U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rob Johnson, 21st SFS commander; U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Angelica Saavedra, 21st SFS installation entry controller; U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Cook, SpOC SFS manager; U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Samel Brown, SpOC SFS manager. The award is reserved for large Security Forces units, made up of no less than 300 personnel, who are recognized as setting the standard and raising the bar in the execution of their mission. This is the second consecutive year the 21st SFS has won this award. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

