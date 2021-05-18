Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Virginia Beach Learning Site Groton Instructor Trains “Silent Service” Sailors to Fight and Win

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210513-N-N0484-0005 GROTON, Conn. (May 13, 2021) – Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 1st Class Derrick Bassett, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, currently serves as the site leading petty officer and an Information Systems Technician Submarines Block “0” instructor at Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach Learning Site Groton. (U.S. Navy photo)

