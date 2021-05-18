210513-N-N0484-0005 GROTON, Conn. (May 13, 2021) – Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 1st Class Derrick Bassett, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, currently serves as the site leading petty officer and an Information Systems Technician Submarines Block “0” instructor at Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach Learning Site Groton. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 18:49
|Photo ID:
|6650732
|VIRIN:
|210513-N-N0484-0005
|Resolution:
|1188x1430
|Size:
|381.45 KB
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWTC Virginia Beach Learning Site Groton Instructor Trains “Silent Service” Sailors to Fight and Win, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
