SILVERDALE, Wash. (May 10, 2021) – Capt. Robert Figgs, Commanding Officer, Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) presents Noal Hall, Tile Setter, Waterfront Services Division, with a pin recognizing his 40 years of federal service at TRFB May 10. Hall has served in the Tile Shop at TRFB since 2009, where he has consistently proven himself to be a vital part of the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caitlin Flynn/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 18:11
|Photo ID:
|6650674
|VIRIN:
|210510-N-WM182-1006
|Resolution:
|4149x2964
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trident Refit Facility Bangor Employee Recognized For Service, by SN Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
