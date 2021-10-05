Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor Employee Recognized For Service

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor Employee Recognized For Service

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Seaman Caitlin Flynn 

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (May 10, 2021) – Capt. Robert Figgs, Commanding Officer, Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) presents Noal Hall, Tile Setter, Waterfront Services Division, with a pin recognizing his 40 years of federal service at TRFB May 10. Hall has served in the Tile Shop at TRFB since 2009, where he has consistently proven himself to be a vital part of the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caitlin Flynn/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 18:11
    Photo ID: 6650674
    VIRIN: 210510-N-WM182-1006
    Resolution: 4149x2964
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trident Refit Facility Bangor Employee Recognized For Service, by SN Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Award Ceremony
    Federal Service
    TRFB
    Trident Refit Facility Bangor
    40 year pin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT