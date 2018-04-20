Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paramedic treat Marine for heat related illness after 5k

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2018

    Photo by Sgt. Jack Adamyk 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    A paramedic with Fire and Emergency Services treats an injured Marine who was showing symptoms of a heat related illness after a NO MORE 5K run held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., April 20, 2018.

    Extreme dry heat of the Mojave Desert can be deadly heat &ndash; Plan ahead!

    TAGS

    #MCLBBarstow
    #Heatstroke
    #HeatIllness
    #MojaveDesert
    #HeatExhaustion

