A paramedic with Fire and Emergency Services treats an injured Marine who was showing symptoms of a heat related illness after a NO MORE 5K run held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., April 20, 2018.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 18:07
|Photo ID:
|6650668
|VIRIN:
|180420-A-JT686-234
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|373.74 KB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paramedic treat Marine for heat related illness after 5k, by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Extreme dry heat of the Mojave Desert can be deadly heat – Plan ahead!
LEAVE A COMMENT