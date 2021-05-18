Airman 1st Class Joseph Vasquez, 367th Training Support Squadron, gets his arm swabbed by American Red Cross supervisor Dee Barfuss May 18, 2021, at the Airman Recreation Center at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Hill Air Force Base hosts American Red Cross Blood Drives about once a month, with the next ones scheduled for June 18 and July 16 at the base's Legacy Chapel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 16:18 Photo ID: 6650539 VIRIN: 210518-F-EF974-2009 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.03 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hill Air Force Base Blood Drive, by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.