Hill Air Force Base Blood Drive

Airman 1st Class Amy Carson, 729th Air Control Squadron, gets her vein marked by American Red Cross phlebotomist Jaden Rugg May 18, 2021, at the Airman Recreation Center at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Hill Air Force Base hosts American Red Cross Blood Drives about once a month, with the next ones scheduled for June 18 and July 16 at the base's Legacy Chapel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

