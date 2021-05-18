Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill Air Force Base Blood Drive

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Amy Carson, 729th Air Control Squadron, gets her vein marked by American Red Cross phlebotomist Jaden Rugg May 18, 2021, at the Airman Recreation Center at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Hill Air Force Base hosts American Red Cross Blood Drives about once a month, with the next ones scheduled for June 18 and July 16 at the base's Legacy Chapel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

