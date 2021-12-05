Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB CATM range reopens

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    From the left, Col. Phelemon Williams, 436th Mission Support Group commander, Lt. Col. Schneider Rislin, 436th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Tech. Sgt. Joseph Haller, 436th SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of Combat Arms Training and Maintenance, cut a ribbon to reopen the CATM firing range on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 12, 2021. The range closed in June 2020 for extended inspection and improvements and is now open for regular operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB CATM range reopens, by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    firing range
    Dover AFB
    CATM
    AMC
    436th SFS

