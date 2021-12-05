Dover AFB CATM range reopens

From the left, Col. Phelemon Williams, 436th Mission Support Group commander, Lt. Col. Schneider Rislin, 436th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Tech. Sgt. Joseph Haller, 436th SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of Combat Arms Training and Maintenance, cut a ribbon to reopen the CATM firing range on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 12, 2021. The range closed in June 2020 for extended inspection and improvements and is now open for regular operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

