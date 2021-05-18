Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    131st Force Support Squadron named best in the Air National Guard

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The 131st Force Support Squadron Airman & Family Readiness flight received the 2020 annual award for best personnel team across the Air National Guard. (Air National Guard courtesy graphic)

    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    131st Bomb Wing
    Airman and Family Readiness
    131st FSS

