Pittsburgh District employs sonar for navigation surveys

Brett Kelly, a geographer and sonar survey team member with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, monitors 3D imagery of the Allegheny River during a demonstration using a multibeam sonar in Pittsburgh May 7, 2021. The sonar helps provide the district with digital imagery that can detect water depth, erosion or obstructions that may impact navigation on the Pittsburgh rivers. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

