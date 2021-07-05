Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pittsburgh District employs sonar for navigation surveys

    Pittsburgh District employs sonar for navigation surveys

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Brett Kelly, a geographer and sonar survey team member with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, monitors 3D imagery of the Allegheny River during a demonstration using a multibeam sonar in Pittsburgh May 7, 2021. The sonar helps provide the district with digital imagery that can detect water depth, erosion or obstructions that may impact navigation on the Pittsburgh rivers. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 14:04
    Photo ID: 6650139
    VIRIN: 210507-A-TI382-706
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District employs sonar for navigation surveys, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pittsburgh District beams rivers with sonar to help navigation, occasionally finds lost vehicles

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    waterways
    USACE
    survey
    Army Engineers
    sonar
    Pittsburgh District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT