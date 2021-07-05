Brett Kelly, a geographer and sonar survey team member with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, monitors 3D imagery of the Allegheny River during a demonstration using a multibeam sonar in Pittsburgh May 7, 2021. The sonar helps provide the district with digital imagery that can detect water depth, erosion or obstructions that may impact navigation on the Pittsburgh rivers. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 14:04
|Photo ID:
|6650139
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-TI382-706
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pittsburgh District employs sonar for navigation surveys, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
