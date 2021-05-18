The survey results are in from the 2020 CSTA, and they reflect progress in programs from the 2018 CSTA by members of the Fort Knox community. (Courtesy of Fort Knox CR2C)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 10:44
|Photo ID:
|6649690
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-QT978-0000
|Resolution:
|960x720
|Size:
|263.52 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2020 Community Strengths and Themes Assessment demonstrating progress, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox officials: 2020 Community Strengths and Themes Assessment demonstrating progress
LEAVE A COMMENT