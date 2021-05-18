Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2020 Community Strengths and Themes Assessment demonstrating progress

    2020 Community Strengths and Themes Assessment demonstrating progress

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Knox

    The survey results are in from the 2020 CSTA, and they reflect progress in programs from the 2018 CSTA by members of the Fort Knox community. (Courtesy of Fort Knox CR2C)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 10:44
    Photo ID: 6649690
    VIRIN: 210518-A-QT978-0000
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 263.52 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Community Strengths and Themes Assessment demonstrating progress, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Knox officials: 2020 Community Strengths and Themes Assessment demonstrating progress

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    resiliency
    readiness
    CSTA
    Community Strengths and Themes Assessment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT