Brig. Gen. Thomas Drew, (center) director of the U.S. Army Talent Management Task Force, talks to Col. Duane Patin, (left) Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk chief of staff, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Henry, (right) post command sergeant major, on a visit to Fort Polk April 28 and 29 to present briefs on the Army Talent Management Program to the installation’s senior leaders, senior NCOs and officers and warrant officers.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 10:32
|Photo ID:
|6649677
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-NY219-185
|Resolution:
|2100x2789
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drew offers talent management advice for Fort Polk leaders, by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Drew offers talent management advice for Fort Polk leaders
LEAVE A COMMENT