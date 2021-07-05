Drew offers talent management advice for Fort Polk leaders

Brig. Gen. Thomas Drew, (center) director of the U.S. Army Talent Management Task Force, talks to Col. Duane Patin, (left) Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk chief of staff, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Henry, (right) post command sergeant major, on a visit to Fort Polk April 28 and 29 to present briefs on the Army Talent Management Program to the installation’s senior leaders, senior NCOs and officers and warrant officers.

