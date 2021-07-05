Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drew offers talent management advice for Fort Polk leaders

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Thomas Drew, (center) director of the U.S. Army Talent Management Task Force, talks to Col. Duane Patin, (left) Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk chief of staff, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Henry, (right) post command sergeant major, on a visit to Fort Polk April 28 and 29 to present briefs on the Army Talent Management Program to the installation’s senior leaders, senior NCOs and officers and warrant officers.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drew offers talent management advice for Fort Polk leaders, by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

