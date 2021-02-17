Fleet Readiness Center Southeast artisans remove F-5 wing

210217-N-DG67-034

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2021) Members of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s F-5 product line, led by aircraft mechanic Mathew McMurtry, remove the wing from an F-5 during a recent maintenance evolution. Once separated, the wing will traverse the facility and undergo extensive evaluation and fatigue repair.

(U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US