Fleet Readiness Center Southeast artisans remove F-5 wing

210217-N-DG67-034
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2021) Members of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s F-5 product line, led by aircraft mechanic Mathew McMurtry, remove the wing from an F-5 during a recent maintenance evolution. Once separated, the wing will traverse the facility and undergo extensive evaluation and fatigue repair.
(U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 10:30
|Photo ID:
|6649674
|VIRIN:
|200902-N-DG679-034
|Resolution:
|3825x2550
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
