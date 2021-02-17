Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast artisans remove F-5 wing

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    210217-N-DG67-034
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2021) Members of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s F-5 product line, led by aircraft mechanic Mathew McMurtry, remove the wing from an F-5 during a recent maintenance evolution. Once separated, the wing will traverse the facility and undergo extensive evaluation and fatigue repair.
    (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    NAVAIR
    FRCSE
    COVID-19
    MAINTENACE MECHANIC

