Profiles in Space: SATCOM from Down Under

Flight Lieutenant Lee Ligtermoet, an electronics engineer in the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), has spent almost three years in the Wideband Global Satellite (WGS) Communications program – a U.S./Australian military partnership, where he is stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, alongside Soldiers of the Satellite Operations (SATOPS) Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (USASMDC). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class Aaron Rognstad/RELEASED)

