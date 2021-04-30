Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Profiles in Space: SATCOM from Down Under

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad 

    U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade

    Flight Lieutenant Lee Ligtermoet, an electronics engineer in the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), has spent almost three years in the Wideband Global Satellite (WGS) Communications program – a U.S./Australian military partnership, where he is stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, alongside Soldiers of the Satellite Operations (SATOPS) Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (USASMDC). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class Aaron Rognstad/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 10:40
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Hometown: CANBERRA, ACT, AU
    This work, Profiles in Space: SATCOM from Down Under, by SFC Aaron Rognstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    53rd Signal Battalion
    Royal Australian Air Force
    USASMDC
    SATOPS Brigade
    Flight Lieutenant Lee Ligtermoet
    Wideband Global Satellite Communications (WGS) program

