From Paralysis to Competitive Bodybuilding – One Sailor’s Story of Grit and Determination

210501-N-N0484-0003 SAN ANTONIO, Texas (May 1, 2021) – Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Gino Bua, attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, poses with his competitive bodybuilding trophy. Bua competed in the State Championship of Texas Organization of Competitive Bodybuilders in San Antonio, Texas, and won third place overall while also qualifying for nationals. (Photo by Allen Vander)

