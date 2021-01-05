Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Paralysis to Competitive Bodybuilding – One Sailor’s Story of Grit and Determination

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210501-N-N0484-0003 SAN ANTONIO, Texas (May 1, 2021) – Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Gino Bua, attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, poses with his competitive bodybuilding trophy. Bua competed in the State Championship of Texas Organization of Competitive Bodybuilders in San Antonio, Texas, and won third place overall while also qualifying for nationals. (Photo by Allen Vander)

