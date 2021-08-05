CRW AMLOs support Swift Response in Europe

U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Parsons, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron air mobility liaison officer, uses an ultra-high frequency satellite communication antenna May 8, 2021, to establish communications with other organizations participating in Swift Response 21 at Cheshnegirovo Air Base, Bulgaria. Parsons is a 621st Contingency Response Wing AMLO currently embedded with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa located in Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

Date Taken: 05.08.2021 Location: CHESHNEGIROVO AIR BASE, BG