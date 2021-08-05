U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Parsons, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron air mobility liaison officer, uses an ultra-high frequency satellite communication antenna May 8, 2021, to establish communications with other organizations participating in Swift Response 21 at Cheshnegirovo Air Base, Bulgaria. Parsons is a 621st Contingency Response Wing AMLO currently embedded with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa located in Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 19:22
|Photo ID:
|6648874
|VIRIN:
|210508-F-XH170-1040
|Resolution:
|6048x3611
|Size:
|9.43 MB
|Location:
|CHESHNEGIROVO AIR BASE, BG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRW AMLOs support Swift Response in Europe, by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
