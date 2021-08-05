Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRW AMLOs support Swift Response in Europe

    CHESHNEGIROVO AIR BASE, BULGARIA

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Parsons, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron air mobility liaison officer, uses an ultra-high frequency satellite communication antenna May 8, 2021, to establish communications with other organizations participating in Swift Response 21 at Cheshnegirovo Air Base, Bulgaria. Parsons is a 621st Contingency Response Wing AMLO currently embedded with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa located in Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    This work, CRW AMLOs support Swift Response in Europe, by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint exercise
    NATO exercise
    joint forcible entry
    Defender-Europe 21

