    CRW AMLOs support Swift Response in Europe

    CHESHNEGIROVO AIR BASE, BULGARIA

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Liam Woodard, left, and U.S. Army Sgt. David Cavazos, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade S6 communications, work on a satellite transportable terminal May 8, 2021, to acquire secure and non-secure internet protocol communications for the 173rd BEB at Cheshnegirovo Air Base, Bulgaria. Communications were set up for Swift Response 21, which is a series of linked joint forcible entry exercises designed to prepare U.S. military and NATO allies to rapidly deploy combat forces to Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 19:22
    Location: CHESHNEGIROVO AIR BASE, BG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRW AMLOs support Swift Response in Europe, by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint exercise
    NATO exercise
    joint forcible entry
    Defender-Europe 21

