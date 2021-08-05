U.S. Army Spc. Liam Woodard, left, and U.S. Army Sgt. David Cavazos, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade S6 communications, work on a satellite transportable terminal May 8, 2021, to acquire secure and non-secure internet protocol communications for the 173rd BEB at Cheshnegirovo Air Base, Bulgaria. Communications were set up for Swift Response 21, which is a series of linked joint forcible entry exercises designed to prepare U.S. military and NATO allies to rapidly deploy combat forces to Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

Date Posted: 05.17.2021
Location: CHESHNEGIROVO AIR BASE, BG
This work, CRW AMLOs support Swift Response in Europe, by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.