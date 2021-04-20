Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Engineers to support Colonias 21

    Marine Engineers to support Colonias 21

    BISHOP, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frans Labranche 

    USMC Innovative Readiness Training Program Office

    BISHOP, Texas - Lance Cpl Nick Hess, a drafter and surveyor with Marine Wing Support Squadron 272, surveys a drainage basin for Colonias 21 a project that will bring civil engineers and joint-service medical personnel here to provide needed services to local communities. Colonias 21 is a project by the Innovative Readiness Training program which matches joint service military assets with the needs of communities that would otherwise not be able to afford or logistically support such efforts. The Colonias 21 construction effort to widen the basin will take place for the entire month of June.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 14:57
    Photo ID: 6648299
    VIRIN: 210420-M-TY973-1001
    Resolution: 4694x3353
    Size: 9.34 MB
    Location: BISHOP, TX, US 
    Hometown: WAXHAW, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Engineers to support Colonias 21, by SSgt Frans Labranche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Colonias 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT