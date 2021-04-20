Marine Engineers to support Colonias 21

BISHOP, Texas - Lance Cpl Nick Hess, a drafter and surveyor with Marine Wing Support Squadron 272, surveys a drainage basin for Colonias 21 a project that will bring civil engineers and joint-service medical personnel here to provide needed services to local communities. Colonias 21 is a project by the Innovative Readiness Training program which matches joint service military assets with the needs of communities that would otherwise not be able to afford or logistically support such efforts. The Colonias 21 construction effort to widen the basin will take place for the entire month of June.

