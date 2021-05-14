Ordnance Cops Unveils Fallen Solider Memorial

Members of the Ordnance Corps Association unveil a memorial dedicated to fallen Soldiers May 14, 2021, at Whittington Field on Fort Lee. The statue was also created to honor the centennial of the Army Ordnance Corps, which occurred May 14, 2012.

