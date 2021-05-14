Members of the Ordnance Corps Association unveil a memorial dedicated to fallen Soldiers May 14, 2021, at Whittington Field on Fort Lee. The statue was also created to honor the centennial of the Army Ordnance Corps, which occurred May 14, 2012.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 13:11
|Photo ID:
|6648103
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-VF557-414
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ordnance Cops Unveils Fallen Solider Memorial, by Brian Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ordnance Cops Unveils Fallen Solider Memorial
LEAVE A COMMENT