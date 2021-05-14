Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ordnance Cops Unveils Fallen Solider Memorial

    Ordnance Cops Unveils Fallen Solider Memorial

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Members of the Ordnance Corps Association unveil a memorial dedicated to fallen Soldiers May 14, 2021, at Whittington Field on Fort Lee. The statue was also created to honor the centennial of the Army Ordnance Corps, which occurred May 14, 2012.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 13:11
    Photo ID: 6648103
    VIRIN: 210514-A-VF557-414
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ordnance Cops Unveils Fallen Solider Memorial, by Brian Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ordnance Cops Unveils Fallen Solider Memorial

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military history
    Ordnance
    Fort Lee
    CASCOM
    Sustainment Center of Excellence
    Fort-Lee-News-2021
    new memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT