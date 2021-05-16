Dover AFB C-17 performs flyover at NASCAR race

A C-17 Globemaster III from the 3rd Airlift Squadron at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, performs flyover May 16, 2021, during the pre-race ceremony for the Drydene 400 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware. In addition to the flyover, Dover AFB personnel performed invocations and the national anthem which were broadcasted during this weekend's events. This marked the first time fans attended a NASCAR event at the speedway since COVID restrictions began.

