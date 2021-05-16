Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB C-17 performs flyover at NASCAR race

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III from the 3rd Airlift Squadron at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, performs flyover May 16, 2021, during the pre-race ceremony for the Drydene 400 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware. In addition to the flyover, Dover AFB personnel performed invocations and the national anthem which were broadcasted during this weekend's events. This marked the first time fans attended a NASCAR event at the speedway since COVID restrictions began.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 14:05
    Photo ID: 6646744
    VIRIN: 210516-F-MO780-1010
    Resolution: 4053x2177
    Size: 256.25 KB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB C-17 performs flyover at NASCAR race, by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    NASCAR
    Fly-over
    Air Power
