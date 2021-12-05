Airman and Sailor succeed together

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Iesha Richardson with the 673d Communications Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, stands with U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jeff Shildgen with the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) out of Coronado, California, while outside of the All-Domain Operations Capability (ADOC) structure on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 12, 2021, in support of flight operations on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). "The first two days we joked about the stereotypes and got to know each other but it's been fun," Richardson said. "I've learned a lot. He taught me a few tricks. There's actually a form that they make themselves that I think would be really helpful and it still meets the NSA standards so that was really cool." Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.



Image edited to remove security badge information.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Risinger)

Date Taken: 05.12.2021
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US