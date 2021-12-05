Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman and Sailor succeed together

    Airman and Sailor succeed together

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Risinger 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Iesha Richardson with the 673d Communications Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, stands with U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jeff Shildgen with the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) out of Coronado, California, while outside of the All-Domain Operations Capability (ADOC) structure on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 12, 2021, in support of flight operations on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). "The first two days we joked about the stereotypes and got to know each other but it's been fun," Richardson said. "I've learned a lot. He taught me a few tricks. There's actually a form that they make themselves that I think would be really helpful and it still meets the NSA standards so that was really cool." Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.

    Image edited to remove security badge information.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Risinger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 15:38
    Photo ID: 6646099
    VIRIN: 210512-Z-JS600-2004
    Resolution: 4756x3171
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: SCHAUMBURG, IL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman and Sailor succeed together, by SGT Michael Risinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailor comes to Alaska to train with Airmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN-72
    JBER
    673 CS
    NorthernEdge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT