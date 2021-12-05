Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 16 of 18]

    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

    LA UNION, EL SALVADOR

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Forward Surgical Section at the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Salvadoran doctors and nurses remove a gallbladder during a surgical readiness training exercise for Resolute Sentinel 2021 in La Unión, El Salvador, May 12, 2021. Approximately 65 service members deployed to El Salvador to provide joint training and improved readiness of JTF-B civil engineers, medical professionals and support personnel through humanitarian assistance activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 14:36
    Photo ID: 6646062
    VIRIN: 210512-F-SI788-1161
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 31.26 MB
    Location: LA UNION, SV 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    medical
    USSOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian
    AFSOUTH
    ARFOR
    RS-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT