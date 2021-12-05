JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Washington – Sgt. 1st Class Tabitha King, the noncommissioned officer in charge for the 404th Army Field Support Brigade, poses under her unit insignia. King was chosen to work Grainger Inc. as part of the Army’s Training with Industry program. The TWI program allows highly qualified Soldiers the opportunity to work in the private sector for 12 months, and then take the skills they learned and apply them when they return to the Army. She will begin working at Grainger this summer.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 19:16 Photo ID: 6645749 VIRIN: 210512-A-XQ291-125 Resolution: 421x640 Size: 107.15 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 404th AFSB Soldier to train with industry, by SFC Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.