    404th AFSB Soldier to train with industry

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corinna Baltos 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Washington – Sgt. 1st Class Tabitha King, the noncommissioned officer in charge for the 404th Army Field Support Brigade, poses under her unit insignia. King was chosen to work Grainger Inc. as part of the Army’s Training with Industry program. The TWI program allows highly qualified Soldiers the opportunity to work in the private sector for 12 months, and then take the skills they learned and apply them when they return to the Army. She will begin working at Grainger this summer.

    404th Army Field Support Brigade
    Training with Industry

