Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke AFB improves launch and recovery with new app

    Luke AFB improves launch and recovery with new app

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Judd, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit flight line expediter, uses the KILA app May 14th, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The app has been in use at Luke AFB since March 24th, 2021, and has revolutionized the launch and recovery process for the F-35A Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. Through streamlined communication and new ways of completing the mission, the Air Force builds its lethality and teamwork to provide airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David C. Busby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 17:42
    Photo ID: 6645700
    VIRIN: 210514-F-QK476-0001
    Resolution: 7905x5097
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB improves launch and recovery with new app, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Luke AFB improves launch and recovery with new app

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    56th Fighter Wing
    Spark Cell
    310th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT