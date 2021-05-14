Luke AFB improves launch and recovery with new app

Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Judd, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit flight line expediter, uses the KILA app May 14th, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The app has been in use at Luke AFB since March 24th, 2021, and has revolutionized the launch and recovery process for the F-35A Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. Through streamlined communication and new ways of completing the mission, the Air Force builds its lethality and teamwork to provide airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David C. Busby)

