Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Screaming Eagles take flight in cutting-edge Black Hawk simulator

    Screaming Eagles take flight in cutting-edge Black Hawk simulator

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ahmed Edwards, 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), guides 1st Lt. Glen Fisher, 5-101st Avn. Regt., left, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sam Harvill, 5-101st Avn. Regt., right, through training exercises May 10 using the Black Hawk Aircrew Trainer, or BAT. The BAT is a highly immersive and cost-effective flight training simulator the installation began using May 3.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 16:39
    Photo ID: 6645587
    VIRIN: 210514-A-N1234-009
    Resolution: 1769x1172
    Size: 281.97 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Screaming Eagles take flight in cutting-edge Black Hawk simulator, by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Screaming Eagles take flight in cutting-edge Black Hawk simulator

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    BAT
    Black Hawk simulator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT