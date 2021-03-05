Screaming Eagles take flight in cutting-edge Black Hawk simulator

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ahmed Edwards, 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), guides 1st Lt. Glen Fisher, 5-101st Avn. Regt., left, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sam Harvill, 5-101st Avn. Regt., right, through training exercises May 10 using the Black Hawk Aircrew Trainer, or BAT. The BAT is a highly immersive and cost-effective flight training simulator the installation began using May 3.

