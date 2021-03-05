Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ahmed Edwards, 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), guides 1st Lt. Glen Fisher, 5-101st Avn. Regt., left, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sam Harvill, 5-101st Avn. Regt., right, through training exercises May 10 using the Black Hawk Aircrew Trainer, or BAT. The BAT is a highly immersive and cost-effective flight training simulator the installation began using May 3.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6645587
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-N1234-009
|Resolution:
|1769x1172
|Size:
|281.97 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Screaming Eagles take flight in cutting-edge Black Hawk simulator, by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Screaming Eagles take flight in cutting-edge Black Hawk simulator
LEAVE A COMMENT