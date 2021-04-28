Official photograph of John G. Lehman, biologist for the USAMRDC U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense and USAMRDC Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2021. (Photo Courtesy: John G. Lehman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 12:08 Photo ID: 6644902 VIRIN: 210428-O-QO895-512 Resolution: 810x1050 Size: 122.02 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAMRICD’s Lehman Scores Quarterly Award, High Praise, by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.