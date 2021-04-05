Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lakeside by your side

    Lakeside by your side

    LAKE VILLAGE, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frans Labranche 

    USMC Innovative Readiness Training Program Office

    LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. - Linda Armour, principal and alumna of Lakeside High School tours the joint service tram that will constitute IRT Delta Wellness this summer through her school which will serve as one of three sites for the project to host medical, dental, and optometric services to those community members in need here this summer. The Innovative Readiness Training Program combines military assets with the needs of communities nationwide to provide service in cyber security, medical needs, and construction that would otherwise be out of reach.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 10:16
    Photo ID: 6644629
    VIRIN: 210504-M-TY973-1002
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 11.49 MB
    Location: LAKE VILLAGE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lakeside by your side, by SSgt Frans Labranche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marines and multi-service team to bring medical services to three states

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Delta Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT