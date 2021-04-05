Lakeside by your side

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. - Linda Armour, principal and alumna of Lakeside High School tours the joint service tram that will constitute IRT Delta Wellness this summer through her school which will serve as one of three sites for the project to host medical, dental, and optometric services to those community members in need here this summer. The Innovative Readiness Training Program combines military assets with the needs of communities nationwide to provide service in cyber security, medical needs, and construction that would otherwise be out of reach.

