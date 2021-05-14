Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy College Okinawa Graduation Recognition Ceremony 2021

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 14, 2021) Navy College Office Okinawa Director Dr. Marchello Delano places a hood on Chief Logistics Specialist Golfried Kitivi, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Okinawa, at a graduation recognition ceremony held onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan May 14, 2021. Kitivi earned his masters degree and was one of 17 Sailors and civilians recognized at the ceremony for earning a college degree in 2020 and 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy College Okinawa Graduation Recognition Ceremony 2021, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    graduation ceremony
    CFAO
    Navy College Office Okinawa

