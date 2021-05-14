Navy College Okinawa Graduation Recognition Ceremony 2021

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 14, 2021) Navy College Office Okinawa Director Dr. Marchello Delano places a hood on Chief Logistics Specialist Golfried Kitivi, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Okinawa, at a graduation recognition ceremony held onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan May 14, 2021. Kitivi earned his masters degree and was one of 17 Sailors and civilians recognized at the ceremony for earning a college degree in 2020 and 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

