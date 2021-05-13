WASHINGTON (May 13, 2021) Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy Black speaks with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith after testifying in a virtual hearing for the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs. The hearing focused on Navy and Marine Corps quality of life and installations. MCPON Smith and Sergeant Major Black advocated for more resources toward childcare, mental health, and sexual assault prevention. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Sarah Villegas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 00:33 Photo ID: 6644114 VIRIN: 210513-N-YG104-0003 Resolution: 3655x2459 Size: 4.23 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Smith, SMMC Black Advocate for Navy-Marine Corps Families, by PO1 Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.