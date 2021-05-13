Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Smith, SMMC Black Advocate for Navy-Marine Corps Families

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    WASHINGTON (May 13, 2021) Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy Black speaks with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith after testifying in a virtual hearing for the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs. The hearing focused on Navy and Marine Corps quality of life and installations. MCPON Smith and Sergeant Major Black advocated for more resources toward childcare, mental health, and sexual assault prevention. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Sarah Villegas)

    This work, MCPON Smith, SMMC Black Advocate for Navy-Marine Corps Families, by PO1 Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    Congressional Hearing
    Testimony
    SMMC

