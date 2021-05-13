Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Transit Hangar Bay

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman Isaiah Williams 

    USS Carl Vinson

    210513-N-IW069-1018 SAN DIEGO (May 13, 2021) Sailors aboard "America's Favorite Carrier," USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), transit the hangar bay following a ship-wide training evolution. Vinson is currently pierside in its home port of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaiah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 19:39
    Photo ID: 6643782
    VIRIN: 210513-N-IW069-1018
    Resolution: 3534x2524
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Transit Hangar Bay, by SN Isaiah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hangar Bay
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    Gold Eagle
    America's Favorite Carrier

