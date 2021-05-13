USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Transit Hangar Bay

210513-N-IW069-1018 SAN DIEGO (May 13, 2021) Sailors aboard "America's Favorite Carrier," USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), transit the hangar bay following a ship-wide training evolution. Vinson is currently pierside in its home port of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaiah Williams)

