210513-N-IW069-1018 SAN DIEGO (May 13, 2021) Sailors aboard "America's Favorite Carrier," USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), transit the hangar bay following a ship-wide training evolution. Vinson is currently pierside in its home port of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaiah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 19:39
|Photo ID:
|6643782
|VIRIN:
|210513-N-IW069-1018
|Resolution:
|3534x2524
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Transit Hangar Bay, by SN Isaiah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
