Rick Hearron, For Riley garrison safety director speaks to friends and family that attended his retirement ceremony April 30, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 16:26
|Photo ID:
|6643562
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-NG069-499
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.78 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rick Hearron, Fort Riley garrison safety directory retires, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A great ride spanning 48 years of Army service
LEAVE A COMMENT