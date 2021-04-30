Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rick Hearron, Fort Riley garrison safety director retires

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    David Fulmer, Fort Riley Deputy to the garrison commander, left and Col. William McKannay, Fort Riley garrison commander, right present Rick Hearron, garrison safety directory, center with awards during his retirement ceremony April 30.

    retirement
    garrison safety

