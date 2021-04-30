David Fulmer, Fort Riley Deputy to the garrison commander, left and Col. William McKannay, Fort Riley garrison commander, right present Rick Hearron, garrison safety directory, center with awards during his retirement ceremony April 30.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6643526
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-NG069-585
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rick Hearron, Fort Riley garrison safety director retires, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A great ride spanning 48 years of Army service
