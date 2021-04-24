Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Sgt. Lettia Morgan with the Michigan Army National Guard, currently

serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing

Team (CVTT), poses for a photo during a community based vaccination event

supporting the Oakland County Health Department, held at the United Food and

Commercial Workers Union Hall, Madison Heights, Michigan, April 24, 2021. The

Michigan National Guard CVTTs are supporting local health care organizations in

the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air

National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

