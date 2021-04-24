Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Lettia Morgan with the Michigan Army National Guard, currently
    serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing
    Team (CVTT), poses for a photo during a community based vaccination event
    supporting the Oakland County Health Department, held at the United Food and
    Commercial Workers Union Hall, Madison Heights, Michigan, April 24, 2021. The
    Michigan National Guard CVTTs are supporting local health care organizations in
    the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air
    National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine, by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National
    Michigan
    Guard
    Vaccine
    COVID-19

