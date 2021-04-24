U.S. Army Sgt. Lettia Morgan with the Michigan Army National Guard, currently
serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing
Team (CVTT), poses for a photo during a community based vaccination event
supporting the Oakland County Health Department, held at the United Food and
Commercial Workers Union Hall, Madison Heights, Michigan, April 24, 2021. The
Michigan National Guard CVTTs are supporting local health care organizations in
the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air
National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 14:32
|Photo ID:
|6643267
|VIRIN:
|210424-Z-EZ686-1007
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine, by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
