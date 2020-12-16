Exploring the Use of Personal Light Treatment Devices to Maintain Circadian Rhythm in Submariners

Participants in the “Using Personal Light Treatment Devices to Enhance Performance of Submariners” study aboard the USS Vermont, wearing their assigned PLTDs. Officers in the blue light glasses (left, and third from left) are at the beginning of their shifts and officers in the orange (blue light blocking) glasses (second from left, right) are at the end of their shifts and are preparing to go to sleep. (December 2020, photo by LCDR Joseph DeCicco, MD, MC, USN).

