Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exploring the Use of Personal Light Treatment Devices to Maintain Circadian Rhythm in Submariners

    Exploring the Use of Personal Light Treatment Devices to Maintain Circadian Rhythm in Submariners

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory - Groton

    Participants in the “Using Personal Light Treatment Devices to Enhance Performance of Submariners” study aboard the USS Vermont, wearing their assigned PLTDs. Officers in the blue light glasses (left, and third from left) are at the beginning of their shifts and officers in the orange (blue light blocking) glasses (second from left, right) are at the end of their shifts and are preparing to go to sleep. (December 2020, photo by LCDR Joseph DeCicco, MD, MC, USN).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6643156
    VIRIN: 201215-A-DW112-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exploring the Use of Personal Light Treatment Devices to Maintain Circadian Rhythm in Submariners, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exploring the Use of Personal Light Treatment Devices to Maintain Circadian Rhythm in Submariners

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NavyMedicine #Research #CDMRP #NSMRL #NMRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT