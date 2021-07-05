Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TPU Norfolk Sailor Selected as FY-20 Mid-Atlantic Region Shore Sailor of the Year

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Casavant 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Elizabeth Bowman, assigned to Transient Personnel Unit, Naval Station Norfolk, was selected as Commander, Navy Region Mid Atlantic Sailor of the Year CY 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 10:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TPU Norfolk Sailor Selected as FY-20 Mid-Atlantic Region Shore Sailor of the Year, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

