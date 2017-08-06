The U.S. Coast Guard Academy announced that Amy K. Donahue, Ph.D., has been named the Academy’s first Provost, May 13, 2021. In this position, Donahue will serve as the Chief Academic Officer and principal advisor to the Superintendent in all matters relating to the academic program and faculty at the Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 08:29
|Photo ID:
|6642683
|VIRIN:
|210219-G-IV660-1002
|Resolution:
|3865x2587
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy Names Provost and Chief Academic Officer, by PO2 Hunter Medley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT