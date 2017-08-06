U.S. Coast Guard Academy Names Provost and Chief Academic Officer

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy announced that Amy K. Donahue, Ph.D., has been named the Academy’s first Provost, May 13, 2021. In this position, Donahue will serve as the Chief Academic Officer and principal advisor to the Superintendent in all matters relating to the academic program and faculty at the Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

