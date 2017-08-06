Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Names Provost and Chief Academic Officer

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Medley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    The U.S. Coast Guard Academy announced that Amy K. Donahue, Ph.D., has been named the Academy’s first Provost, May 13, 2021. In this position, Donahue will serve as the Chief Academic Officer and principal advisor to the Superintendent in all matters relating to the academic program and faculty at the Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Academy
    Provost
    USCGA

