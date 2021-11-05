Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know Your DEFENDER: Spc. Alejandro Guerrero

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jefferson VanWey 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Meet U.S. Army Spc. Alejandro Guerrero, a radio telephone operator with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, an O’Fallon, Illinois, native. Guerrero recently participated in live fire exercises with British and French artillery soldiers in support of Swift Response 21. “For me it’s been exciting. This is the first time leaving the country for me and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to join the 82nd was to be able to do stuff like this,” he said. “I just found it interesting with the British army and seeing how they do field artillery and kind of how similar and different it was for us.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know Your DEFENDER: Spc. Alejandro Guerrero, by SFC Jefferson VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

