    Know Your DEFENDER: Capt. Damian Vargas

    Know Your DEFENDER: Capt. Damian Vargas

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jefferson VanWey 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Meet French Capt. Damian Vargas, the artillery liaison officer from the French 40th Artillery Regiment, currently supporting Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup - Estonia. Vargas, who comes from the very famous Champagne region of France, says working with British and U.S. Soldiers during Swift Response 21 in Estonia has been a great experience. “It’s nice for me to remember the great history...we’ve had since the second World War, and the first World War before,” he said. “And I’m very happy to work with [U.S. and British soldiers] and to see [them] again firing because we don’t have exactly the same guns, but it’s very nice. We are very happy to do that.”

    IMAGE INFO

