CHINHAE, South Korea (March 4, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Shan Deng operates a forklift to unload a shipment into a warehouse onboard NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Chinhae.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 01:23
|Photo ID:
|6642470
|VIRIN:
|210304-N-N1901-001
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|14 MB
|Location:
|CHINHAE, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Site Chinhae Support for Visting Units, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Logisticians in South Korea Support Visiting Units
