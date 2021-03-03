Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Site Chinhae Support for Visting Units

    CHINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    CHINHAE, South Korea (March 4, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Shan Deng operates a forklift to unload a shipment into a warehouse onboard NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Chinhae.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 01:23
    Photo ID: 6642470
    VIRIN: 210304-N-N1901-001
    Logisticians in South Korea Support Visiting Units

    NAVSUP
    LSR
    Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka
    Site Chinhae
    N1901

