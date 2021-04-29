MANAMA, Bahrain (April 29, 2021) –Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain leadership and fleet post office personnel pose for a photo with Retail Specialist Seaman Recruit Ramon Montoya and Retail Specialist 2nd Class Elvis Bempong. As the Navy transition postal operations from the responsibility of the logistics specialist rate to the retail specialists, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain welcomes the first two retail specialist to the fleet post in Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 00:57 Photo ID: 6642464 VIRIN: 210429-N-N1901-1009 Resolution: 4374x2916 Size: 1.29 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Welcomes Retail Specialists, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.