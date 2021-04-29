Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Welcomes Retail Specialists

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.29.2021

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (April 29, 2021) –Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain leadership and fleet post office personnel pose for a photo with Retail Specialist Seaman Recruit Ramon Montoya and Retail Specialist 2nd Class Elvis Bempong. As the Navy transition postal operations from the responsibility of the logistics specialist rate to the retail specialists, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain welcomes the first two retail specialist to the fleet post in Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Welcomes Retail Specialists, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Post Office
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain
    Retail Specialist

