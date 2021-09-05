Werner recognizes Bliss in CMU pinning ceremony

Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, commander of the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, presents a Distinguished Military Graduate award to 2nd Lt. Anja Bliss during a Pinning and First Salute ceremony held at Central Michigan University May 9. Werner presented a similar award to 2nd Lt. Nolan Rowland (not pictured) during the ceremony. (Photo by Capt. Patrick O'Neill, Assistant Professor of Military Science, Central Michigan University Reserve Officer Training Program)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 22:48
|Photo ID:
|6642384
|VIRIN:
|210509-A-PG359-879
|Resolution:
|4615x3309
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
