Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arlington's Division in the Spotlight

    Arlington's Division in the Spotlight

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210512-N-PC065-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2021) Command Master Chief Larae Baker, the command master chief of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) inspects the auxiliary division on the flight deck, May 12, 2021. Arlington utilizes a "division in the spotlight" system to review the proficiency of each division throughout the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 20:17
    Photo ID: 6642183
    VIRIN: 210512-N-PC065-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 632.27 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington's Division in the Spotlight, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Auxiliary
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT