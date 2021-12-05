210512-N-PC065-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2021) Command Master Chief Larae Baker, the command master chief of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) inspects the auxiliary division on the flight deck, May 12, 2021. Arlington utilizes a "division in the spotlight" system to review the proficiency of each division throughout the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 20:17 Photo ID: 6642183 VIRIN: 210512-N-PC065-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 632.27 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arlington's Division in the Spotlight, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.