210512-N-PC065-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2021) Command Master Chief Larae Baker, the command master chief of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) inspects the auxiliary division on the flight deck, May 12, 2021. Arlington utilizes a "division in the spotlight" system to review the proficiency of each division throughout the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 20:17
|Photo ID:
|6642183
|VIRIN:
|210512-N-PC065-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|632.27 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arlington's Division in the Spotlight, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
