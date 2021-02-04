210402-N-N0484-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 2, 2021) – Doug Strain, a native of the West River region of South Dakota, selflessly served the Navy in uniform and as a civil service employee for the past 43 years, leaving a lasting legacy on the intelligence community for many years to come. Strain began his Navy career in 1978 as an enlisted Sailor, retired from active duty after 29 years as an intelligence officer in 2007, immediately transitioned to civil service the same year and retired again in April 2021 in the role as director of intelligence / information warfare officer training at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 18:34 Photo ID: 6642008 VIRIN: 210402-N-N0484-0003 Resolution: 3166x3533 Size: 1.71 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IWTC Virginia Beach’s Doug Strain Leaves Lasting Legacy on Intelligence Community, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.