    IWTC Virginia Beach’s Doug Strain Leaves Lasting Legacy on Intelligence Community

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210402-N-N0484-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 2, 2021) – Doug Strain, a native of the West River region of South Dakota, selflessly served the Navy in uniform and as a civil service employee for the past 43 years, leaving a lasting legacy on the intelligence community for many years to come. Strain began his Navy career in 1978 as an enlisted Sailor, retired from active duty after 29 years as an intelligence officer in 2007, immediately transitioned to civil service the same year and retired again in April 2021 in the role as director of intelligence / information warfare officer training at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach. (U.S. Navy photo)

