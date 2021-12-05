Let's give Airman 1st Class Marcus Griffin from the 81st Comptroller Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Griffin has made exceptional contributions to the 81st Training Wing as a financial technician. He is also consistently volunteering to lead in wing functions, which range from COVID-19 support to social equality public relations events. He was vital for the success of four 81st TRW's African American key events which involved Keesler Confronts recordings, Mr. Rip Daniels key note speaking event and a COVID-19 public health forum. Additionally, Griffin took on a multitude of short-notice volunteer opportunities to aid Comfort Cove functions to ensure quarantined members were provided care and wellbeing. Finally, he has spearheaded the Keesler's difficult conversations panel by being selected to speak to the 81st Training Group's Airmen-in-training.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Andre' Askew)

