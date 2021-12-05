Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    KESSLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Andre D Askew 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Airman 1st Class Marcus Griffin from the 81st Comptroller Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Griffin has made exceptional contributions to the 81st Training Wing as a financial technician. He is also consistently volunteering to lead in wing functions, which range from COVID-19 support to social equality public relations events. He was vital for the success of four 81st TRW's African American key events which involved Keesler Confronts recordings, Mr. Rip Daniels key note speaking event and a COVID-19 public health forum. Additionally, Griffin took on a multitude of short-notice volunteer opportunities to aid Comfort Cove functions to ensure quarantined members were provided care and wellbeing. Finally, he has spearheaded the Keesler's difficult conversations panel by being selected to speak to the 81st Training Group's Airmen-in-training.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre' Askew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 17:37
    Photo ID: 6641974
    VIRIN: 210511-F-GD122-002
    Resolution: 3500x3170
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: KESSLER AFB, MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andre D Askew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT