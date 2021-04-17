Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nebraska National Guard received meritorious service medal

    Nebraska National Guard received meritorious service medal

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director of the Air National Guard, places a streamer recognizing the Nebraska National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters as recipient of the U.S. Air Force Organizational Excellence on the unit’s guidon during an April 17 ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Lincoln, Neb. The award recognizes the Joint Force Headquarters “meritorious service” during the period of Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2019. Also pictured are (from left) Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Horne, Nebraska Air National Guard command chief master sergeant. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 15:55
    Photo ID: 6641795
    VIRIN: 170421-Z-IZ368-100
    Resolution: 1440x960
    Size: 960.39 KB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska National Guard received meritorious service medal, by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT