Nebraska National Guard received meritorious service medal

Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director of the Air National Guard, places a streamer recognizing the Nebraska National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters as recipient of the U.S. Air Force Organizational Excellence on the unit’s guidon during an April 17 ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Lincoln, Neb. The award recognizes the Joint Force Headquarters “meritorious service” during the period of Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2019. Also pictured are (from left) Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Horne, Nebraska Air National Guard command chief master sergeant. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes).

