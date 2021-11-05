Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lifetime of Service: New award recognizes BAMC civilians serving 45-plus years

    Lifetime of Service: New award recognizes BAMC civilians serving 45-plus years

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby, U.S. Army Regional Health Command – Central commanding general, Col. Michael Wirt, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, and Sgt. Major Gabriel Wright, chief clinical noncommissioned officer, present Michael Dulevitz, chief of Volunteer Services, with a Lifetime of Service award at a ceremony in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 11, 2021. The ceremony was held to honor BAMC’s 18 civilian employees who have been in federal civil service for 45 years or more. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 14:24
    Photo ID: 6641565
    VIRIN: 210511-A-HZ730-1010
    Resolution: 5391x4313
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lifetime of Service: New award recognizes BAMC civilians serving 45-plus years, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lifetime of Service: New award recognizes BAMC civilians serving 45-plus years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Legacy of Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT