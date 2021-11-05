Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby, U.S. Army Regional Health Command – Central commanding general, Col. Michael Wirt, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, and Sgt. Major Gabriel Wright, chief clinical noncommissioned officer, present Michael Dulevitz, chief of Volunteer Services, with a Lifetime of Service award at a ceremony in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 11, 2021. The ceremony was held to honor BAMC’s 18 civilian employees who have been in federal civil service for 45 years or more. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 14:24 Photo ID: 6641565 VIRIN: 210511-A-HZ730-1010 Resolution: 5391x4313 Size: 6.36 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lifetime of Service: New award recognizes BAMC civilians serving 45-plus years, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.